Rodriguez, San Mateo residents say they need to be rescued, as flood waters rise

A number of residents in Rizal province early Thursday morning sought rescue, as flood water continued to rise. In some instances, the water reached the second floor of their houses.

Carmelita Libawat, of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez town, said she and her family moved to their neighbor because Libawat’s house was submerged.

About 20 people were occupying the second floor of Libawat’s neighbor’s house.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Libawat said the water hadn’t yet reached the second floor, but they feared it would eventually.

She said minors, seniors and people with disabilities were among those stranded with her.

Libawat said barangay officials didn’t notify residents about the prospect of flood water rising, and added nobody appeared to expect it.

Roland Villamin, also of Rodriguez town, said a part of his neighborhood was submerged in water.

Villamin said he was with 17 other people stranded in their house, as neighbors sought to be rescued.

In Barangay Maly, San Mateo town, Rhenyxz Lim said flood water reached the second floor of the residential compound he was in.

Lim said some of the neighbors went up the roof of their houses.