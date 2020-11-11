Residents of Merville, Parañaque evacuated due to Typhoon Ulysses

MANILA - Residents of Brgy. Merville, Parañaque started to arrive at the Merville Park covered court before midnight Thursday as part of a preemptive evacuation as Typhoon Ulysses threat loomed.

PHOTOS: Families start arriving at Merville Park, Parañaque evacuation site. #UlyssesPH pic.twitter.com/v3IqZ3BJWB — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 11, 2020

Barangay chairman Edgar Caballero said 100 families living beside creeks in Sitio Manggahan 1 and Barcelona had been transferred.

Merville has 5 designated evacuation sites. Parañaque city officials provided modular tents, while the barangay covered the cost of feeding the evacuees.

Elisa Amuyan, 87, left her nipa hut in Manggahan 1 as early as 4 p.m.

The modular tent at the evacuation site is bigger than her house, she said.

Elisa Amuyan, 87-years old (in white cap), evacuated her nipa hut in Manggahan 1, bgy Merville, Parañaque at 4pm, Wednesday. “Mas malaki pa po ito (modular tent) kaysa bahay ko.” She is now at the Merville Park evacuation site with neighbor, Marina Cervantes. #UlyssesPH pic.twitter.com/Y90WpUrEgL — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 11, 2020

Caballero told ABS-CBN News that one of the major challenges officials were facing was enforcement of minimum health standards at evacuation centers, with one modular tent allocated per family due to the limited number of tents.

He said Merville only has 5 active cases of COVID-19.

Besides face masks, barangay officals will distribute extra face shields to evacuees.