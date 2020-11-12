Power outage in flooded areas due to Ulysses may last up to 4 days: Meralco

A portion of F. Manalo St. in Palingon-Tipas, Taguig City is closed to vehicles after strong winds struck down 4 electric poles in the street around midnight, November 12, 2020. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Power outages in flooded areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces due to Typhoon Ulysses may last up to 4 days as it is unadvisable for linemen to restore electricity in swamped areas, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said Thursday.

As of 12 noon, at least 1.9 million customers still do not have electricity in their homes after Typhoon Ulysses toppled electric posts and damaged transformers in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal, Meralco Assistant Vice President for Public Information Joe Zaldarriaga said.

"Tatlo o 4 na araw 'yung bubunuin, lalo sa flooded areas... Kasi ang problema, hindi puwede bigyan antimano ng serbisyo ng kuryente dahil lubhang delikado," Zaldarriaga told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(They have to wait for 3 or 4 days especially in flooded areas... The problem is we cannot restore power service in these areas because it is dangerous.)

"Kailangan hintayin po natin na humupa 'yung tubig baha bago tayo mag-energize kasi nag-iingat din po tayo. Ayaw din naman po natin na magkaroon po ng aksidente," he said.

(We have to wait for flood waters to subside before we can energize some areas because we also have to be careful. We do not want to have any accidents.)

Of the Meralco customers who still do not have electricity in their homes, 760,000 are from the capital region, 607,000 are from Bulacan, 308,000 are Caviteños, while another 176,000 are based in Rizal.

Marikina City, Quezon City and Muntinlupa City are the most affected in Metro Manila, Zaldarriaga said.

"May damage brought about by strong winds, may posteng tumabingi, bumagsak, napatid, transformer na pumutok, at exacerbated pa ng baha," he said.

(Some were damaged by strong winds, there are toppled posts, lines that were cut, transformers that exploded, and these are exacerbated by the floods.)

Meralco is already in the process of repairing power lines in areas that are flood-free, he said.

Typhoon Ulysses, the 5th typhoon to batter the country in less than a month, has exited Luzon's landmass and is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Friday.

