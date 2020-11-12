Over 100,000 flee as Ulysses wreaks havoc in Luzon

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Over 100,000 people were evacuated to safer ground as Typhoon Ulysses pummeled parts of Luzon, a disaster response official said Thursday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal said scores of families in Bicol Region were staying in evacuation centers before the onslaught of the typhoon.

“We're hoping that because of the preemptive evacuation that have been done and people staying in evacuation centers, we would have minimal to zero casualties in the area,” he told ANC’s “Matters of Fact”.

Timbal said they were also verifying reports of casualties in Bicol Region, which is still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 5 said Wednesday that a 68-year-old man reportedly died in Daet town while 3 men were also missing in Vinzons town in Camarines Norte before Ulysses hit the Philippine landmass.

The NDRRMC also received reports of power outages in several provinces after Ulysses made landfall in Quezon province.

Heavy floods were reported in Rizal province, with some residents staying in the roofs of their houses as flood water reached as high as 10 feet, Timbal said.

He added there were also rescue operations in Marikina City as the water level in Marikina River reached third alarm.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Ulysses was last spotted in the vicinity of Cabangan, Zambales and was about to leave the Luzon landmass.

The typhoon also weakened, currently packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph, it added.