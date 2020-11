From Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Surigao del Norte on Thursday afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor of tectonic origin struck at 3:18 p.m., 24 km northeast of Burgos, Surigao del Norte, at a depth of 26 km.

Intensity III was felt in Surigao City; Rosario, Agusan del Sur, while Intensity II was felt in Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Gingoog City and Misamis Oriental. Intensity I was felt in Catbalogan City, Samar.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.