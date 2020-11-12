Due to 'Ulysses' floods, DOH evacuates COVID-19 patients to hotels

Barangay Barangka, located near the Marikina River is inundated with flood waters after Typhoon Ulysses swept thru Luzon on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday announced that more than 200 patients and staff from COVID-19 treatment facilities have been evacuated to hotels, after Typhoon Ulysses brought massive flooding in some parts of Luzon, including the capital region.

In a situation report posted at 10:30 a.m, the health department said patients and staff from treatment facilities located in flood-prone areas such as the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Philippine Arena, and the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) were transferred to Oplan Kalinga hotels, or accredited isolation facilities.

Here is the breakdown of patients and staff transferred to hotels from treatment facilities:

36 patients and 26 staff at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium transferred to Nice Hotel in Mandaluyong

41 patients and 26 staff at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum relocated to Nice Hotel Arayat

41 patients and 15 staff at the Philippine Arena were evacuated to Nice Hotel McArthur at 5:46 a.m.

28 patients and 32 staff at the PICC were transferred to Nice Hotel in North EDSA at 1:30 a.m.

The department's centers for health development, meanwhile, have prepared in advance P27 million worth of medicines, medical supplies, health kits, PPEs and other COVID-19 supplies due to the typhoon.

"Hospitals have prepared functional generation sets and critical, life-saving equipment," the DOH added.

The country's 21st storm this year left at least 2 dead and forced 170,000 to flee their homes, based on initial reports, as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

It comes just over a week after Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) devastated the southern part of Luzon, especially the Bicol region, leaving at least 25 dead.