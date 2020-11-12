DSWD assures enough stockpile of relief goods for typhoon victims

MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured Thursday it has sufficient stockpile of relief goods for those displaced by the recent typhoons including Ulysses (International name: Vamco).

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said they have already distributed 6,000 family food packs for the displaced families in the Calabarzon Region, one of the areas badly hit by Ulysses.

They have also distributed 3,300 food packs in Albay, and 1,700 in Camarines Norte, she said.

Food packs were turned over as well to the local governments of Quezon City and Marikina City

Watch more in iWantTFC

'Ulysses' brings catastrophic floods to Luzon, draws 'Ondoy' comparisons

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/11/12/20/ulysses-like-ondoy-brings-catastrophic-floods-to-luzon

"Ang pondo po ng DSWD para sa relief operations and response ay sufficient naman po," said Dumlao.

"As soon as tayo ay nasa critical level or near depletion na tayo ay agarang humihingi ng replenishment from the Department of Budget Management dahil may nakalaang pondo naman po para sa ganitong pagkakataon."

Dumlao said the agency's national office also receives support from their field offices to speed up the delivery of relief items.

"May mga nakukuhang augmentation support from the field offices kung saan ang kanilang standby funds or their stockpiles na hindi po masyadong nagagamit ay kanilang ipinapadala sa mga regions na kinakailangan ng karagdagang imbentaryo ng family food packs," she said.

Dumlao clarified though that their agency's role is to provide augmented support to local government units in times of relief operations.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"It's local government unit which is responsible in providing immediate assistance to their constituents, particularly in disasters. Ang DSWD will provide necessary augmentation support," she said.

Typhoon Ulysses, which peaked at speeds of 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph, brought prolonged heavy to torrential rains starting Wednesday night across the country's main Luzon island, an area already sodden by five successive storms in less than three weeks.

Over 100,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes because of Ulysses, based on initial reports.