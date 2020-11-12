DOH records 1,407 new COVID-19 cases; adds ‘moderate’ as new patient classification

Residents evacuate as flood waters rise in Bulelak St., Brgy Tumana, Marikina. The intense rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different areas in Metro Manila since Wednesday night as it moves west across central Luzon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,407 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the country’s total to 402,820.

This is the 4th straight day that the country’s new cases counted fewer than 2,000.

The new cases for the day, however, do not include data from 17 accredited laboratories that failed to submit data on time, according to the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 211 over the previous day. The total number of recovered patients stood at 362,417, accounting for 90 percent of the total recorded cases.

The disease-causing virus has claimed 11 more lives in the country, raising the death toll to 7,721.

To date, the Philippines has 32,682 active infections, accounting for 8.1 percent of the cumulative total cases. The DOH said 92.4 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

‘Moderate’ as COVID-19 patient classification

The DOH announced that starting Thursday, it would include "moderate" in the severity classification of COVID-19 patients in the Philippines to "ensure alignment with international definitions".

It said a patient with a "moderate" COVID-19 case shows clinical signs of non-severe pneumonia (cough, dyspnea or respiratory rate of 21-30 breaths/minute for adults, and cough or difficulty in breathing and fast breathing or chest indrawing for children).

