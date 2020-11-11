'Di pa nakakahinga sa Rolly': Camarines Norte town mayor seeks nat'l gov't help

MANILA - Mayor Bernardina Borja of Santa Elena town, Camarines Norte on Thursday asked the national government for help as her town, still reeling from the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly, faced another typhoon.

According to Borja, 11 of the 19 barangays in her town are along the coast.

As soon as they learned of the coming typhoon, Borja said she instructed village leaders to evacuate their constituents.

Only 2 barangays were reportedly flooded, with at least 2 families from Barangay Kagtalaba still stranded there.

With most of the families depending on agriculture and fishing for their livelihood, Borja said her office did not have enough funds to support her constituents, who have been receiving help since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Hindi pa nga po nakakahinga kami sa bagyong Rolly, ito na naman . . . Ang aming pondo po ay napakaliit na po talaga, halos hindi na po namin kakayanin talaga kung hindi po kami tutulungan at lilingapin ng national government," Borja told Teleradyo.

(We have yet to recover from typhoon Rolly, and now we're facing another typhoon. Our funds are almost depleted, we won't survive unless the national government helps us.)

Borja asked President Rodrigo Duterte for help, not only for Camarines Norte but also for the whole Bicol region.

"Nais ko po na mapakinggan kami ng ating national government . . . Sana naman po ay lingapin ninyo ang Bicol region. Ang buong Bicol region po ay sobra po ang nasalanta nitong mga bagyong nagdaan na ito," she said.

(I hope the national government hears us. I hope they help Bicol region. The whole region was devastated by these typhoons.)

Ulysses, the country's 21st storm this year, which came just days since super typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) battered the Bicol.

It drenched the Camarines provinces and Catanduanes Wednesday afternoon before it made landfall thrice in Quezon province.

Civil defense officials have recorded casualties from Ulysses, logging one death and one injured person in Bicol, even before the tropical cyclone's first landfall in the Philippines.

The Office of Civil Defense-Region 5 said in a report Wednesday night that a 68-year-old man reportedly died on the roof of his house in Daet, Camarines Norte. There were no additional details on the man's cause of death.

Thousands of residents in typhoon-hit provinces in Luzon have fled their homes and sought shelter ahead of the onslaught of severe tropical storm Ulysses (Vamco), the fifth storm to hit the area since October.