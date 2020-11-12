Coast Guard deploys plane, choppers for rescue, monitoring in Ulysses-hit areas

Two helicopters are set to be deployed for aerial rescue in flooded areas due to Typhoon Ulysses. Photo from the Philippine Coast Guard's Twitter account

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday deployed several air assets to support rescue efforts and survey areas in Metro Manila and nearby Rizal seeing heavy flooding due to Typhoon Ulysses.

The Coast Guard Aviation Force (CGAF) deployed a BN Islander plane to conduct aerial surveillance in Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon and Navotas, as well as parts of Rizal, the PCG said in tweet.

"Said initiative is intended to aid the ongoing rescue operations and determine the extent of flooding in the affected areas of Typhoon Ulysses," it said.

Two helicopters will also be deployed for aerial rescue, the PCG said.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro earlier appealed for help, saying residents may have to be rescued by choppers as flooding in some parts of the city have already reached roofs of houses.