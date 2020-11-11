Bulacan towns warned of possible flood amid rise in Ipo Dam water level

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday warned residents of low-lying areas in Bulacan to take precautionary measures as the water level in Ipo Dam rises due to typhoon Ulysses.

In an advisory released 12 a.m., PAGASA said Ipo Dam Management conducted spilling operation starting 12:30 a.m.

Residents of low-lying areas and those near the Angat riverbank were told to be alert for a possible flood or flashflood.

The following towns may be affected by the spilling operation:

Norzagaray

Angat

San Rafael

Bustos

Baliuag

Pulilan

Plaridel

Hagonoy

Bulacan, Metro Manila and nearby provinces are currently under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.