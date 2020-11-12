5 dead, 4 missing in Bicol from Typhoon Ulysses onslaught

Rescuers help residents disembark from a vehicle during the evacuation in Legazpi City, Albay province on November 11, 2020, ahead of the landfall of Typhoon Ulysses. Charism Sayat, AFP/file

MANILA - The number of people who died in the Bicol region due to Typhoon Ulysses rose to 5 on Thursday, civil defense officials said.

The Office of Civil Defense-Region 5 (OCD-5) said in a report that four of the fatalities occurred in Camarines Norte while one death was recoded in Camarines Sur.

The number of injuries related to Ulysses' rampage in Bicol also climbed to 8, all of which were documented in Camarines Norte.

Four people are still missing in the region, including 3 people who were earlier reported as such in Camarines Norte, the OCD-5 said.

The number of Bicol residents who fled their homes due to Ulysses reached 66,535, including 17,311 families. Of the total, 58,003 are still in evacuation centers including 15,229 families.

Most parts of Bicol had their power and water supply cut off due to damage incurred by supply lines in the region.

Most national roads in the region are passable, except for some which were blocked by mudslide and landslide debris, the OCD said.

There have been 21 landslide incidents in 11 towns in Bicol, the office added.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the country this year and the 8th for the past two months, forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to flee their homes, with some scrambling onto rooftops to await rescue amid floods.

The typhoon slammed into areas still reeling from Rolly, this year's most powerful typhoon, which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes in early November.

Ulysses is expected to leave the country's area of responsibility on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.