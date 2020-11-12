3 dead, 3 others hurt in wall collapse in Cavite due to ‘Ulysses’

Photo from Rep. Barzaga's Facebook page

MANILA — Three people were killed while 3 others were injured after a wall of a warehouse under construction collapsed in Dasmariñas, Cavite during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses on Thursday, Cavite police confirmed.

Romeo Cabanillas, Annabel Cabanillas, and Angelo Rome Cabanillas, who were staying in shanties beside the unfinished structure in Purok 4, Barangay Langkaan 1, were declared dead upon arrival in the hospital, according to Police Executive Master Sgt. Sarah Drio.

Three others- Rolly Dijal, Jomer Blesario and Dennis Maquiling- who were also in the area during the collapse, were rescued and are under medical treatment at Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas.

The 6 were sleeping inside their shanty beside the construction site when a 20-foot wall collapsed and landed on them amid Typhoon Ulysses' strong winds and heavy rains around 4 a.m. Thursday, the initial police report read.

Investigation is underway, Dasmariñas Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. told Teleradyo.

More details to follow.

— with reports from Katrina Domingo, Bianca Dava and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News