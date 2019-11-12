Ramon barrels toward Luzon; 2 areas still under signal no. 1

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—Tropical depression Ramon maintained its strength while it continued to move west Tuesday night, the state weather bureau said.

The tropical cyclone was last spotted 585 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, packing 55 kilometers per hour (kph) winds and 70 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Ramon, the 18th tropical cyclone to affect the country this year, is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

Eastern Samar and the eastern portion of Northern Samar remained under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1. These areas could be whipped by 30 to 60 kph winds in 36 hours.

On Wednesday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Bicol Region and Northern Samar. Eastern Samar, Samar, Romblon, Marinduque and southern Quezon will have light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

On Thursday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Northern Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Romblon, Marinduque and the rest of Bicol Region and Quezon.

PAGASA warned fisherfolk that sea travel is risky over the seaboards of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.