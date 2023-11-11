Woman gives birth inside police station in Cebu

A woman who was on her way to the hospital gave birth inside a police station in Mabolo, Cebu City Saturday afternoon.



According to P/Maj. Eraño Regidor, chief of the Mabolo Policy Station, the woman and her live-in partner were seeking help from the police to bring them to the hospital.



“Manganakay na (She’s about to give birth),” said Regidor.



The mother, later identified as Gleecy Villastev, works for a nearby mall and lives in the vicinity.



However, before they were about to leave the police station, she was already experiencing contractions.



This prompted the police personnel in the station to assist the couple in giving birth.



Regidor and his staff including non-uniformed personnel teamed together in delivering the baby.



“She successfully gave birth to a healthy baby girl,” said Regidor.



They are now in the nearest hospital recuperating. - report from Annie Perez