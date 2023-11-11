Shellfish from these areas are unsafe to eat due to red tide

MANILA — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has warned the public against consuming shellfish from parts of the Visayas and Mindanao areas due to the persistent presence of Paralytic Shellfish Poison or toxic red tide.

BFAR's Information and Fisherfolk Coordination Unit on Friday said that tests on shellfish collected and tested from the following areas had levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison beyond the regulatory limit:

• Saplan Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)

• Coastal waters of Panay; Pilar; President Roxas; Roxas City in Capiz

• Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo

• Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

• Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

• Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

• Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

BFAR stressed that all types of shellfish or "alamang" gathered from the these areas are unsafe for human consumption.

Eating shellfish with red tide toxins could lead to fever, rashes, dizziness, numbness, and respiratory arrest.

Meanwhile, the agency said fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe to eat provided they are fresh and are washed thoroughly.

Internal organs such as gills and intestines should also be removed before cooking.

Harmful algal blooms like red tide happen when algae grows out of control, often because of excessive nutrients in the water or a change in temperature,according to the BFAR.