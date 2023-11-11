PCG sends bigger vessel to escort boats on Ayungin mission

Philippine Coast Guard BRP Melchora Aquino (PCG-BRP 9702) patrol ship (L) and United States Coastguard Cutter (USCGC) Midgett (WMSL-757) (R) maneuver during a maritime drill in the West Philippine Sea on September 3, 2022. Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and United States Coast Guard (USCG) conducted joint maritime search and rescue exercises to intensify safety and law enforcement of both countries. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

ABOARD THE BRP CABRA, West Philippine Sea — Named after a revolutionary who gave shelter and aid to Katipuneros in the battles against Spain, BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) performed a similar duty this week when it was deployed to escort boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal this week.

The 97-meter BRP Melchora Aquino, among the largest and most modern in the Philippine Coast Guard, was sent on the rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission from November 9 to 11.

Joining the 44-meter vessels BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), BRP Melchora Aquino also encountered continuous harassment from Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels that blocked the entrance to Ayungin Shoal.

OCTOBER 22 MISSION

On October 22, China Coast Guard vessel 5203 collided with one of the resupply boats, Unaizah Mae 2, at the height of the chase during the mission.

A Chinese maritime militia vessel also hit the port side of BRP Cabra, which was stationary. The Philippine vessel was bumped twice — with the second instance caught on camera.

This kept the Unaizah Mae 2 from bringing food, water and other supplies to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Unaizah Mae 2 also had to transfer some of its personnel and supplies to BRP Cabra because of the damage.

As Unaizah Mae 2 is still being repaired, the Armed Forces of the Philippines deployed the M/L Kalayaan in the November mission.

The M/L Kalayaan is a fiberglass motor launch owned by the Kalayaan municipal government, which has jurisdiction over Ayungin and other features in the Kalayaan Island Group.

CCG uses water cannon anew on PH supply boat

CCG vessel 5203 used a water cannon to try to drive M/L Kalayaan away, but the National Task Force – West Philippine Sea said the motor launch maintained course.

WATCH: China Coast Guard vessel 5203 fires water cannon on M/L Kalayaan in an attempt to change the route of the Philippine Navy-chartered supply boat. (📹: PCG) | via @biancadava pic.twitter.com/L8QolGH7wk — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 11, 2023

In a statement, the NTF-WPS said China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels "recklessly harassed, blocked, executed dangerous maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct" the mission to Ayungin.

The task force added, supply boats Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan were also subjected to "extremely reckless and dangerous harassment at close proximity by CCG rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB)."

Despite the harassment, the two supply boats were able to successfully reach BRP Sierra Madre and deliver fresh provisions to troops there.

According to the NTF-WPS, the Philippine Embassy in Beijing has also sent a demarche — a formal communication similar to a diplomatic protest — to the Chinese foreign ministry and protested these actions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also conveyed its protest directly through the Maritime Communications Mechanism.

"We firmly insist that Chinese vessels responsible for these illegal activities leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal immediately," the task force said.

It said to condemned China's actions in the West Philippine Sea, which it said were unprovoked and dangerous acts against a legitimate and routine resupply mission.

"The systematic and consistent manner in which the People's Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue."

In a statement on Saturday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri commended the Navy and Coast Guard for carrying out the resupply mission and promised full support from the Senate.

He added that the Chinese Coast Guard "cannot justify their aggression under the guise of 'defense,' when their ships are clearly and disproportionately larger and more advanced than ours."