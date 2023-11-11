Marcos appoints new Philippine Reclamation Authority CEO, execs

DENR says all 22 Manila Bay reclamation projects suspended

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed an engineer previously with the environment department as general manager and CEO of the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

The Palace on Friday night announced the appointment of Cesar Siador Jr., a chemical engineer who used to head the regional office of the Environmental Management Bureau in Cagayan Valley.

Also joining the PRA board are former Quezon City 1st District Rep. Anthony Peter "Onyx" Crisologo and Alexander Lopez.

The PRA, formerly the Public Estates Authority, regulates and monitors implementation of reclamation projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August announced the suspension of "all but one" of the reclamation projects along Manila Bay, which stretches from Bataan in the north to Cavite in the south.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources later clarified that all 22 reclamation projects along Manila Bay had been suspended while their environmental and social impacts udnergo review.

[ video from here: https://news.abs-cbn.com/video/news/08/08/23/marcos-suspends-all-but-one-manila-bay-reclamation-projects ]

Reclamation projects require environmental impact assessments and an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the DENR before work on them can start.

Environmental groups have warned about the damage that reclamation projects will cause to marine habitats as well as to coastal communities that rely on the sea for their livelihood.

They have also warned that reclamation along Manila Bay could make some areas more vulnerable to flooding, as well as to typhoons because of the destruction of mangrove areas.

The US Embassy, whose complex faces Manila Bay, in August raised concerns on the environmental impact of reclamation projects.

It also said some "projects have ties to the China Communications Construction Co., which has been added to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List for its role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea."