MANILA — Oriental Mindoro is slowly recovering from the severe damage caused by the oil spill, but now they are facing another major blow to their local economy with the impact of African swine fever (ASF) on their pigs.



The number of towns affected by the ASF in Oriental Mindoro has increased since the first reported cases in Roxas and Mansalay last month.



Governor Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor declared a state of calamity for the towns of Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud, Pinamalayan, and Naujan, as approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.



Pola town Mayor Jennifer "Ina Alegre" Cruz also declared a state of calamity for their municipality.

Dolor clarified that while Naujan previously had a confirmed ASF case, it has now been categorized as a pink zone, indicating negative ASF results based on the latest laboratory tests.

The state of calamity was initially declared in Roxas and Mansalay towns in October.

The towns affected by ASF are the same towns that were also affected by the oil spill.



In Sitio Sunrise, Barangay Pula, Pola, hog raiser Delmar Vargas expressed despair as he discovered that his pigs were dead suspected to be due to ASF.

"Pagkagising namin kaninang umaga patay na ang aming baboy. Napakalaki po ng aming pagkalugi dahil purong feeds po ang pakain ko dito, ang isang baboy po ay P40,000 ang gastos," said Vargas, who has been raising pigs for 10 years.



"Manganganak po itong namatay na areh ngayong a-trese, 'yung dalawa po ay first week ng January sabay manganganak," he added.



Mayor Cruz said that four barangays in Pola are affected by ASF, and they have received reports of dead pigs in other barangays as well.



"For almost 3 days marami na namatay na baboy," she said. "'Yung update natin kahapon 'yung isa lang na may-ari may 500 ulo pero mayroon kami doon sa apat na barangay na 7 na may-ari ng baboy."



Most of those affected are backyard hog raisers, she noted.



"Medyo mabigat para sa amin kasi nga kakatapos lang ng oil spill tapos ito 'yung ASF, kailangan namin mag-depopulation as soon as possible kasi ang Pola ay isa sa malaking pinagkukuhanan ng baboy sa Oriental Mindoro," Mayor Cruz also said.

Governor Dolor estimates millions of pesos in losses due to the ASF. He assures that they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the hog illness throughout the province.

Meanwhile, testing kits and test tubes have arrived, purchased by the provincial government to be used for rapid testing of pigs.



Governor Dolor said that pigs can still be transported for sale as long as they are from safe zones, indicated by green, yellow, or pink categories. However, they must undergo the "test ship" policy to ensure they are safe.



There are designated ports and barges where pigs can be transported and loaded for export from Mindoro. Pigs within the red zone, covering a 500-meter radius, will undergo depopulation through euthanasia using electric stunning.



Meanwhile, the owners of the affected pigs are calling for assistance.



"Ang hiling po namin sana po ay bigyan kami ng tulong dito sa amin, hindi man lahat maibigay ay matulungan kami ng gobyerno," said hog raiser Vargas.



Governor Dolor assures that there are financial assistance programs in place from both the provincial and national governments.



Currently, only the towns of Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Victoria, Socorro, Gloria, and Calapan City have no reported cases of ASF in Oriental Mindoro.