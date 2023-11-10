5 more Oriental Mindoro towns in state of calamity due to ASF

MANILA — Five more towns in Oriental Mindoro have been placed under a state of calamity due to Africa swine fever (ASF).

Governor Bonz Dolor on Friday identified these towns as Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud, Naujan, and Pinamalayan.

The town of Pola in Oriental Mindoro has also been placed under a state of calamity due to ASF, its Mayor Jennifer Cruz said Friday.

Mansalay and Roxas towns earlier declared a state of calamity.

A total of 8 municipalities in Oriental Mindoro are now under a state of calamity due to ASF.

ASF monitoring checkpoints are conducted in every boundary of each town to ensure that the disease will not spread.