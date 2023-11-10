3 Chinese nationals rescued from kidnappers

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) rescued Friday 3 Chinese nationals allegedly kidnapped and taken to a house in a subdivision in Brgy. Pandayan, Meycauyan, Bulacan.

According to the Meycauayan Police Station, the head of the subdivision's security brought to the station a male Chinese individual who was reportedly wounded.

"Sinabi po samin na tumalon po itong Chinese sa 3rd floor ng bahay. Nakatali po siya, nakaposas," said Meycauayan police chief Lt. Col. Jordan Santiago.

They conducted a joint follow-up operation with PNP-AKG, and went to the house where they found two more alleged kidnapping victims who were Chinese, blindfolded and with their hands and feet tied.

"Pagpasok namin sa bahay dun po namin nirescue pa yung dalawa pang victim at naaresto po namin yung dalawa suspect lahat sila chinese," Santiago said.

Santiago added that the victims, who used to work in a POGO, had serious physical injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.