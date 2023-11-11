Senator Miriam Santiago smiles after delivering her trademark jokes during the Pilipinas Debates 2016 at the University of Pangasinan on April 24, 2016 in Dagupan City. File photo

MANILA — The Quezon City government on Saturday formally renamed BIR and Agham roads after the late former Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago.



Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue spans from North Avenue, traverses Quezon Avenue, up to East Avenue.



Vice President Sara Duterte, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, as well as Santiago's widower Narciso Santiago and her sister Linnea Evangelista attended the renaming ceremony.



"Noong ang batas na ito ay ipinadala sa Malacañang…isang opisyal sa Malacañang ang nag-rekomenda na pabayaan na lang na mag-lapse into law itong batas na ito," Mr. Santiago said in his speech.

"Marahil hindi niya kayang lumaban sa dating Senador Miriam Defensor-Santiago nang harapan noong nabubuhay pa siya kaya ngayong pumanaw na siya, doon niya ipinakita ang kanyang sama ng loob."

A bill that Congress has approved and that has been transmitted to the Palace lapses into law if the Chief Executive fails to act on it within 30 days.

Duterte said Defensor-Santiago was one of the Philippines’ "most distinguished and admired" national leaders whose legacy should continue to inspire future generations.



"This is a tribute to her incredible achievements and a reminder of her unwavering dedication and love of country," the vice president said.

Santiago — whose public service spanned the three branches of government — ran for president in the 2016 elections with Marcos Jr. as her running mate.

She died on Sept. 29, 2018 at the age of 71 because of cancer.



Santiago, known for being feisty and fearless, was the first Filipino to be elected a judge of the Hague-based International Criminal Court in 2011.

She did not serve on the court and begged off from the position in 2014, citing chronic fatigue.

A cum laude graduate of Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines, she was also a UP law professor for some 10 years.

Her most prestigious feat was winning the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the Magsaysay Award for Government Service, in 1988.

Santiago also wrote books on law and the social sciences.

