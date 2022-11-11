Partial remains of missing California Filipina found

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The partial remains of 24-year-old Filipina American Alexis Gabe have been found since she went missing more than ten months ago.

Gabe's family was present at a press conference held at Oakley City Hall, the town where they reside.

"Our hearts were shattered even more than what we thought possible. Deep inside, we were still holding on to hope that she's ok and that she's just out there somewhere waiting to be rescued and reunited with us," her father Gwyn said.

According to the Oakley Police Department, Gabe's remains were found in a remote area of Plymouth, a city approximately 80 miles northeast of her home.

Someone who was metal detecting in the area saw the partial remains and alerted the police. Gabe's earrings, as well as remnants of a black garbage bag and duct tape, were also found nearby.

"The earrings that were found have been determined to belong to Alexis based on photographs of her wearing them," Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department noted. "The conditions of the remains did not lead us to a specific manner of death but we are confident her remains were separated from one another and scattered into several areas.”

Gabe had been missing since January 26. She was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones.

According to police, days after Gabe's disappearance, Jones moved to Washington State where he had family.

On June 1, when law enforcement officials moved in to arrest Jones for the alleged murder, he charged toward them with a knife and was fatally shot.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said the evidence against Jones was overwhelming.

"It has been determined there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed by any other person but Marshal Jones," Detective John Cox of the Antioch Police Department said.

Meanwhile, Gabe's family said they are thankful for the hundreds of volunteers who searched for her since her disappearance.

"Despite all the pain, anger, frustration, and grief, we are somehow relieved that she has been found and we can finally bring her home," her father said.

The community will hold a candlelight vigil for Gabe on December 9 outside of Oakley City Hall.