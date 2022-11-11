Marcos discusses Myanmar crisis with Cambodian PM

CAMBODIA- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits on Thursday evening.

Regional issues such as the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar, the country that has been in chaos since a coup in February last year.

Marcos also stressed the need to address the effect of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"We discussed at length Myanmar and the possible areas of agreement within the different member states in ASEAN including, up to and includingt the problems we are feeling from conflict in eastern europe bet Russia and Ukraine," Marcos said in an interview.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, in an earlier press conference, said that the "five-point consensus" containing recommendations of leaders in resolving the Myanmar conflict would be tackled in the meetings in ASEAN.

Aside from the Cambodian Prime Minister, Marcos also held another bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

They have agreed to further strengthen their partnerships to deepen the two countries' relations across several areas such as defense, trade, investment, agriculture and maritime security.

"It is interesting to listen to the positions of the different coutnries on various issues," Marcos said.

DFA Asec. Nathaniel Imperial said that Marcos would be having bilateral meetings also with the leaders of South Korea and Brunei on Sunday.