Former Vice President Leni Robredo joins guests during the ribbon cutting and private viewing of the Museo ng Pag-asa in Barangay Lourdes in Quezon City on Sept. 19, 2022, a day before it formally opens. The museum houses paraphernalia, gifts and creative works that were given by supporters during the 2022 election campaign of Robredo for the presidential post. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former vice president Leni Robredo on Friday said she would join former US president Barack Obama this month at a democracy forum hosted by the Obama Foundation.

The Chicago-based non-profit organization said Robredo would be one of the speakers at its Nov. 17 forum that would "bring attention to the biggest challenges democratic institutions face today and showcase democracy in action around the world."

"Amid the difficulties, democracy finds anchorage in the hearts of our people—and it is something we must protect for our future. Excited to announce that I will be joining President Barack Obama at the Obama Foundation #DemocracyForum," Robredo said on Twitter.

The forum's speakers also include Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones and Columbia Journalism School Dean Jelani Cobb, among others.

Exciting news 🎉: @NHannahJones, @LeniRobredo, @noUpside, and @jelani9 are some of the speakers who will be joining us at the #DemocracyForum to showcase democracy in action around the world. pic.twitter.com/MBpxkDq47j — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) November 10, 2022

Launched in 2014, the Obama Foundation offers scholarships and leadership programs.

Robredo meanwhile heads non-government organization Angat Buhay. She is spending time at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, advising students and engaging with faculty as one of its Fall 2022 Hauser Leaders.

