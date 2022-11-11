“Juan Home” series on TFC to shine light on inspiring OFWs

LONDON- After Juan Eu Konek’s award-winning Kontra Corona docuseries’s airing on The Filipino Channel in October, a new series independently-produced by Juan Konek Ltd dubbed as Juan Home will premiere on 12th November, to run for six consecutive Saturdays.

Presented by 2021 Presidential “Banaag” awardee and award-winning veteran ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Rose Eclarinal, Juan Home shines the light on aspirational and inspirational stories of Filipinos in Europe, told through and in their homes.

For the pilot episode, British-Filipina, May Parsons, Matron of Respiratory Wards at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, who administered the world’s first COVID vaccine, opens up her home and her life to tell her story of struggles and triumphs.

Grant Gannaban O’Neill lets us into their quintessential 300-year old English cottage in White Parish, Wiltshire. Through the walls of his home.

Grant shares his journey to becoming a hairdresser, make-up artist, nurse, midwife, painter and philanthropist to help his kababayans in Naga. Retired British-Filipino nurse, Jesse Maranon is the owner of a unique home in London filled with eclectic artworks, inspired by the works of artists from around the world.

His extraordinary home is reflective of the experiences Jesse and his family lived through as migrants in the UK since the 1970s. Every corner of his home, which he now calls 'little heaven,' tells a story.

A quaint seaside restaurant and pub in Whitstable, Kent is home for Susan Lovett, a Filipina restaurateur. Like many successful Filipino migrants, Susan’s journey was not without challenges.

A tour of her pub, 'The Oyster Pearl,' shows the remarkable dedication, perseverance and sacrifices she had to make to succeed. Former Big Brother Housemate, Rica Paras has made Philippines, France and the UK her home.

In this episode, she opens the door to her London home and walks us through her journey of proudly living as a Filipina transgender in the UK, who not only excels in the corporate world but also an individual who uses her voice to elevate the rights of the LGBT community.

Milliner Harvy Santos, who had the honour of meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II because of his work, lets us in to his old Victorian house which has been newly- renovated and decorated to reflect his life’s greatest treasures and passion.

An award-winning milliner in the UK, his work has been featured in international magazines, television series, films and music videos, such as Lady Gaga’s 'A Million Reasons.'

The 13-part series will be split into two airings: the first six in November and the remaining seven in February 2023.

Every Saturday beginning November 12, 2022 NOLA: ​SAT 5:30PM PACIFIC EMEA: ​SAT 5:45PM SAUDI / LONDON​ APAC: SAT 5:30PM HK and SG / 7:30PM GUAM

​ The National Lottery Community Fund-supported Juan Eu Konek continues to produce and tell inspiring stories of Filipinos in the UK, Europe and beyond.