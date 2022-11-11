Imee Marcos transforms Cavite aid distribution to her 'birthday party'

MANILA—A day before marking her 67th birthday, Sen. Imee Marcos opted on Friday to be surrounded by children while distributing "nutribuns" and financial aid in Cavite.

The senator's Cavite visit was part of her round of aid distribution to typhoon victims.

"Tinuluy-tuloy ko na, ginawa ko nang children's party dahil baka sakali, alam mo na, pag maraming bagets, maging bagets na ulit. Feeling ko lang 'yun," she said in jest when interviewed at the sidelines of her aid distribution in Noveleta town.

The President's eldest sister said her birthday wish is to see less poverty in the country "the soonest possible time."

"Higit sa lahat, bumagsak lahat ng mga presyo at huwag tayong haharap sa isang Paskong tuyo, wish ko lang," she said.

The senator has been doing rounds in disaster-hit areas in the country over the past months distributing government aid, aside from food including "nutribun" which she copies from their father's administration.

Nutribun, during the Marcos Sr. administration, was distributed to elementary public school students to address malnutrition in the Philippines.

Its distribution was initiated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission.