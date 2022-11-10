Members of the New People's Army surrender their firearms to the commander of the 901st Brigade and 91st Division of the Philippine Army in Barangay Villahermosa Dared, Albay, January 19, 2018. The rebels turned over 3 M-16 rifles, 1 shotgun, 1 M79 grenade launcher and some documents. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday urged law enforcement authorities to be consistent in implementing programs under the anti-insurgency task force to keep rebels who returned to the fold from returning to their old ways.

Go, a staunch supporter of the previous administration’s anti-communism movement, alleged that some provinces would only ask rebels to surrender to the government in exchange of promises to change their lives for the better, including a stable livelihood, only for these people to find out that they would still need to undergo “processes.”

“Ilang buwan nag-aantay, hindi nabibigay. I’m not questioning the program, gusto kong suportahan ang programa… at malaking tulong ito sa Armed Forces, sa DND, kung ma-engganyo natin,” said the lawmaker.

“Ang problema diyan, nagbalik-loob sila sa gobyerno pero ‘yung tatanggapin nila, hindi nila natatanggap. Kakalat ‘yon. ‘Paano tayo? Seryoso ba ‘to o hindi?” he added.

Go also urged the defense agency to include the budget for the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (e-clip) under the DND.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who defended the DND’s budget, said at present, only the administrative fees for the program is allotted under the agency and cash incentives are lodged under the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“Mayroon akong narinig, nabanggit ni Senator Robin kanina na hindi nabigyan ng reward, aside from that, mayroon din akong narinig na reklamo na may isang probinsya na hindi nabalikan ang kanilang dapat matanggap – yung package,” said Go.

Go said the NTF-ELCAC offers livelihood and cash assistance, sometimes housing, to former rebels but this should be programmed into the DND so the goal would “really be successful.”

“Hindi kalat-kalat kasi sabi nga… ‘yung iba nasa DILG, yung iba nasa DND ang pondo... ‘Yung housing naman nasa NHA. Baka puwede nating gawing programa talaga itong ‘Balik-loob’ program para naman tuluyang ma-engganyo ‘yung mga sumu-surrender na hindi sila maligaw muli,” said Go.

“Ma-engganyo sila na sumurrender na ‘ito sa gobyerno, binibigay talaga ‘yung pinangako sa kanila na totohanan talaga. Maibigay what is due to them.”

Dela Rosa admitted this and said he supports Go’s suggestions “para one-time bigtime, pagbigay sa kanila andiyan na.”

The former police chief said officials from the agency could make some adjustments to cater to their suggestions.

The Senate, meanwhile, approved the proposed P240 billion worth of budget for the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, allotted in the country’s fiscal spending next year.