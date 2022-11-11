DOH eyes new COVID-19 risk level scheme

Commuters walk on a sidewalk along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Nov. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health said Friday it would recommend to the Inter-Agency Task Force to "decouple" the current alert level scheme and its corresponding restrictions in response to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ibig sabihin, dapat ang alert level ginagamit na lang natin para masabi kung ano 'yung risk level ng lugar, parang storm signal," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"Pero tatanggalin na natin dapat kung ano 'yung mga restrictions dahil alam natin na hindi na siya appropriate at this point," she added.

The Philippine government set a 5-tier COVID-19 alert system since September last year after doing away with the previous quarantine classifications.

The alert level of an area is based on the average daily attack rate and the healthcare utilization rate.

In July, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. retained the current COVID-19 alert level system after he was sworn into office.

From November 1-15, he has placed 32 areas, including Benguet, Cebu Province, most parts of Davao Region and BARMM, under Alert Level 2.

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.

Meanwhile, the whole Metro Manila and the rest of the country are under Alert Level 1.

Alert Level 1 allows all establishments to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings, but only for those with full vaccination status.

As of November 10, the Philippines has 16,526 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, the country has tallied 4 million coronavirus infections, of which 64,329 led to death.