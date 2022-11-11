Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and senators playfully pose after 16 hours of plenary deliberations on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2023. Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Congress should conduct a "closer scrutiny" of the Marcos administration's confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) included in their proposed P5.268 trillion budget for 2023, according to a former Senate President, saying such allocation is "the antithesis of transparency.”

“I urge Congress to look at this very carefully. The basic rule is transparency. Hence, each agency should justify why it has to unfollow this rule through the use of the CIFs,” former Sen. Franklin Drilon said Friday.

According to Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, the CIF spread out in several agencies for next year is estimated to be at P9.3 billion.

On Thursday, the Senate approved the Office of the President's proposed 2023 budget, including P4.5 billion in CIF.

“Huwag naman nating pabayaan. Kung hindi mo papansinin ito, lalong lalaki iyan. Ganyan ang ating experience in my 24 years in the Senate. Tungkulin ng Kongreso na i-examine ang budget at ilagay ito sa tama,” Drilon said.

Confidential funds are allowed for all civilian agencies for their surveillance and intelligence gathering activities. Intelligence funds, meanwhile, are for intelligence information-gathering activities of security agencies.

Drilon warned that CIFs "do not undergo the regular auditing by the Commission on Audit as the liquidation of the billion-peso funds is through a closed envelope system, which means the funds are beyond the scrutiny of the public."



“Tinitingnan ko itong kasaysayan ng intelligence fund, kapag nagkaroon ka ng intelligence fund sa taong ito, ang sasabihin mo sa susunod na taon na kailangan mo ulit iyan,” Drilon said.

Pimentel also raised the same sentiment earlier, as he urged the Senate not to approve the CIF sought by the Department of Education, Office of the Vice President, and Office of the Solicitor General.

Senate Finance panel chair Sen. Sonny Angara, who was tasked to defend the 2023 budget, argued the need for such funds, saying it allows agencies flexibility for their projects.