Christopher Bacoto is escorted by BJMP officers from the Department of Justice in Manila after attending a preliminary investigation in the Percy Lapid murder case on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Bacoto is one of the alleged middlemen in the slaying of Lapid. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Alleged middleman Christopher Bacoto on Friday showed up at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to execute an affidavit refuting the claims of self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial linking him to the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

Dressed in a yellow Bureau of Jail and Management Penology (BJMP) uniform and wearing a bullet-proof vest, a heavily-guarded Bacoto arrived at the DOJ around 2 hours ahead of the 10 a.m. setting.

At thirty minutes past 10, BJMP personnel whisked him away on board an ambulance escorted by a BJMP vehicle.

Bacoto is currently detained at a BJMP facility while facing separate drug possession and trafficking charges, as well 3 frustrated homicide charges.

His lawyer, Salvador Quimpo, confirmed to the media that Bacoto executed his counter-affidavit denying the allegations of Escorial that he supposedly gave Bacoto P70,000 as his share of the P550,000 payment for the hit on Lapid.

In his supplemental affidavit dated October 22, which Bacoto quoted in his counter-affidavit, Escorial named Bacoto alias “Yoyoy” and “Jerry Sandoval” as among those who allegedly received his share in the bounty.

Escorial claimed Bacoto asked that his share be sent to a bank account number under the name of a certain “Nancy Gomez Sy” and supposedly showed investigators a deposit slip dated October 5 with the amount of P70,000.

Bacoto, who also identified himself as “Jeric Sandoval” in his counter-affidavit, questioned why Escorial made the allegation against him only in his supplemental affidavit on October 22 and not in his initial affidavit which he executed on October 18, where he named all of those who received their share in the bounty.

These included Crisanto Villamor (P20,000), a certain Orly (P80,000), Edmon Dimaculangan (P20,000) and Israel Dimaculangan (P40,000).

Villamor, another alleged middleman, died inside the New Bilibid Prison on October 18 while the 3 others are still at large.

“Ang unang salaysay na ito ay ginawa lamang ni Joel Escorial noong October 18, 2022, pero makalipas lamang ang apat (4) na araw, o Oktubre 22, 2022 ay nagbigay na siya ng panibagong salaysay na nagsasama na sa akin. Ano kaya ang nangyari sa apat na araw na iyon kay Joel Escorial para isama ako at baguhin ang kanyang salaysay (confession)?” Bacoto asked in his counter-affidavit.

(This first affidavit was made by Joel Escorial last October 18, 2022, but after 4 days, or October 22, he again gave another testimony dragging me into this. I wonder what happened to Joel Escorial during that 4 days for him to include me and change his confession?)

He pointed out that Escorial changed his initial statement from claiming it was Villamor who ordered the killing of Lapid to naming Bacoto as the one who gave the instruction for the hit in his supplemental affidavit.

He also dismissed as “hearsay” Escorial’s claim that the Dimaculangan brothers supposedly told him it was Bacoto who allegedly instructed the siblings to assist him in killing Lapid.

Bacoto’s lawyer said that while Escorial and Bacoto used to know each other since they hailed from the same barangay in Leyte, they had no recent communication.

“Hindi sila nagkakausap e. Never. Siguro sa probinsya naririnig niya lang 'yung pangalan,” he said.

(They did not speak to each other. Never. Perhaps he heard the name in the province.)

Quimpo added that it would have been impossible for Bacoto to be involved in Lapid’s killing because he has been in a “high security detention facility” of the BJMP for the past 4 years, without access to cellphones. Only his lawyer and relatives are allowed to visit him, he said.

Quimpo confirmed his client fears for his life but BJMP has taken steps to ensure his safety.

“Dahil 'yung nangyari din kay Villamor, di ba? Tsaka, yung BJMP Annex 2, syempre aware din sila sa maaaring mangyari. So they have also taken measures, safety measures. Tulad ngayon, sa kanyang cell, mag-isa lang siya at may CCTV. He’s being watched 24 hours,” he said.

(Because of what happened to Villamor, right? Also, the BJMP Annex 2 was of course aware of the possibilities. So they have also taken measures, safety measures. Just like now, in his cell, he's alone with a CCTV.)

A lawyer for Escorial attended Friday’s probe but refused to identify himself nor answer any questions.

The Mabasa family’s spokesperson and lawyer were not present during the probe.

Friday’s preliminary investigation only pertains to the first murder complaint involving Escorial, Bacoto and the 3 at large respondents.

It does not involve the 2 murder raps filed against suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, his deputy former BuCor Superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, and 10 gang commanders and inmates allegedly involved in the killings of Lapid and Villamor.

The DOJ has consolidated the 3 complaints and a 3-member panel of prosecutors has been formed to handle the preliminary investigation.