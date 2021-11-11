UP Manila grads lead October 2021 physician board examination

MANILA - A total of 1,677 examinees out of 2,302 takers passed the Physician Licensure Examination in October 2021, with graduates from the University of the Philippines-Manila leading the batch, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Thursday.

Ian Gabriel Juyad of UP Manila emerged as the topnotcher in the examination with an 87.50 percent rating. He was followed by Jian Leal and Geremiah Llanes, who both had a score of 87.42 percent.

Alyssa May Madriaga of the University of Santo Tomas ranked third with an 87.33 percent rating. She was followed by Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health's Rae Samontina, who had a score of 87.08.

The following examinees emerged in the top 10, according to the commission:

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila was the top performing school in the October examination, with 101 out of 103 examinees making the cut. The university had a 98.06 passing rate.

UP-Manila ranked second with 78 passers out of 81 takers, with a passing rate of 96.30 percent.

A school can be considered a top performer in the examination if it has 50 or more examinees with at least 80 percent passing rate, PRC noted.

The PRC said the board passers should register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

"From November 22 to December 16, 2021, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration," PRC said.

The oathtaking ceremony will be announced later in the day, according to the commission.