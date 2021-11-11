Sen. Manny Pacquiao meets with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Tuesday night, a few months after a rift that has divided the ruling party. Photo from the Office of Sen. Manny Pacquiao

MANILA— Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Thursday maintained that nothing has changed as far as his presidential campaign is concerned even after a "friendly meeting" with President Rodrigo Duterte recently.

"Walang atrasan. Tuloy ang laban," said Pacquiao in a statement after apparently mending fences with the President months after their much publicized rift started.

(There's no turning back. Our fight continues.)

"The meeting with the President was arranged by common friends. It wasn’t a political meeting but it provided us an opportunity to talk about our shared vision for Mindanao."

"Hindi nagbabago ang paninindigan ko sa pagtakbo bilang Pangulo."

(My resolve to run for President hasn't changed.)

Pacquiao maintained that he will still go after the corrupt if he wins the presidency.

"Ipakulong ang mga kawatan at iangat ang buhay ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Hindi ako trapo mag-isip," said Pacquiao, a retired boxer.

(Jail crooks and uplift the lives of poor people. I don't think like a traditional politician.)

Pacquiao and Duterte apparently renewed their friendship on Tuesday during a dialogue brokered by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

"Walang politika. Important nagkausap sila ni PRRD. Kami naman ni Manny, kaibigan naman kami ni kumpare," said Go, a longtime confidant of the president.

(No politics. What's important is he and the President were able to talk. Manny and I, we're friends.)

The relationship between the two went awry when Pacquiao criticized Duterte's policy on the South China Sea, and accused the health department of corruption.

Duterte retaliated by threatening to expose the senator as a liar "daily."

Pacquiao is running for president under a faction in the ruling party PDP-Laban. The PDP-Laban wing of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who "kicked out" the senator from the party, meanwhile, pushed for Duterte to run for the Senate.

RELATED VIDEO