MANILA — Supporters of Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday assembled in front of the Commission of Elections' (Comelec) headquarters in Manila a day after she quit the mayoral race in Davao City.

Mga tagasuporta ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, nasa labas na ng Comelec sa Intramuros, Maynila.



Matipid ang sagot nila pero andito anila sila bilang suporta sa alkalde. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/phMo657z9E — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) November 11, 2021

Duterte-Carpio, 43, "tendered her resignation" as chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago earlier Thursday morning, bringing her closer to a potential run for higher office in the 2022 elections.

More than 20 of her supporters who introduced themselves as members of the Inday Sara Movement - Manila Chapter staged a demonstration outside Comelec's main office in Intramuros to urge her to run for a national position in Halalan 2022.

The eldest daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte has come on top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates for president, but earlier claimed said she does not want the job.

The window for Duterte-Carpio to join a national party and register as its substitute candidate closes on Nov. 15, Monday.

— With a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

