People arrive at the Gateway Cineplex in Gateway Mall in Cubao, Quezon City on November 10, 2021 as it opens its doors to patrons for the first time since the start of various COVID-19 quarantine measures in the capital region. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Thursday announced 1,974 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth time in the last 8 days that daily infections fell below 2,000, data from the health department showed.

Of the country's 2,811,248 total recorded cases, 28,660 or 1 percent were active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

The number of active cases is the lowest since Feb. 28 this year when 27,785 were logged, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research group, citing DOH data adjusted for duplicate and reclassified cases.

The country's positivity rate remained below 5 percent for the second straight day, with 4.9 percent of samples from 43,357 individuals tested on Nov. 9, Tuesday, found to have the coronavirus. The DOH reported a 4.3 percent positivity rate on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) benchmark for positivity rate is 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks. A relatively high rate means more people should be tested for the coronavirus.

There were also 2,388 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,737,722. This is the lowest tally in six days, or since Nov. 5 when 2,109 recoveries were reported, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Meanwhile, COVID-related deaths in the country increased by 142 to 44,866.

A total of 37 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 33 recoveries and one death, the DOH said.

There were also 104 cases previously tagged as recoveries that were reclassified as deaths after final validation, it added.

Two laboratories, which contribute on average 0.4 percent of samples tested and 0.3 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country was at 38 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

The capital region shifted to Alert 2 from Alert 3 beginning Nov. 5 until Nov. 21, allowing more businesses to reopen, including cinemas.

The risk for another surge in Metro Manila is "quite low" as more than 80 percent of its population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and its healthcare utilization remains low, according to OCTA Research Group.

The capital region remains under "low risk" classification for COVID-19, the DOH said earlier this week.

The government is considering to roll out additional doses and booster shots to health workers and immunocompromised persons by next week, while a three-day national vaccination program aiming to cover 15 million people is set on Nov. 29-Dec. 1.