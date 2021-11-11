MANILA - The Philippine government is gearing for a three-day National Vaccination Days which seeks to inoculate 15 million Filipinos against COVID-19.

National Task Force against COVID-19 medical consultant Dr. Ma. Paz Corrales said they aim to reach 5 million jabs a day from November 29 to December 1.

Bonifacio Day, which falls on November 30, is a national public holiday and can be an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Kezia Rosario from the National Vaccination Operation Center earlier encouraged walk-ins for the event and for local government units to simplify the process by limiting required document to be presented. Different government agencies such as the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, religious organization, and private sectors are expected to participate in the program.

"Lahat po sana ay huwag nang magdalawang-isip sa pgbabakuna para tayo ay umusad na for economic recovery," Corrales said.

An additional 866,970 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived at NAIA Thursday night which will be allocated to the pediatric vaccination and additional supply until the first quarter of 2021.

US Embassy Foreign Service Officer John Avrett encouraged more procurements by the Philippines whether through the COVAX facility, bilateral donations or private procurement.