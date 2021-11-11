Video courtesy of PTV



MANILA — Malacañang said on Thursday it is baseless to surmise that Davao City Mayor Duterte-Carpio's former information officer received preferential treatment during the narcotics raid at a beach party over the weekend.

Jefry Tupas earlier confirmed attending the party last Satuday, but he said he left before the raid was carried out where some P1.5 million worth of suspected party drugs, marijuana, and shabu were seized. But some of the 17 who were apprehended told NewsLine Philippines that Tupas and his companions were allowed to leave during the raid.

Tupas is not included in the search or arrest warrant intended to be served at the party, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, quoting the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

"Hindi po talaga siya identified as a key personality dito sa ginawang raid," Roque said in a press briefing.

(He was not identified as a key personality in this raid.)

PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva also issued the same statement on Wednesday.

The agency's director in Davao Region said it stands by its decision to charge only 17 people nabbed from the raid.

Reacting to criticism that those close to authorities are supposedly treated differently from the poor who were killed in drug operations, Roque said, "No basis po, kasi hindi nga po kasama talaga si Tupas doon sa raid na ‘yon."



(That has no basis because Tupas is not part of that raid.)

Duterte-Carpio's office said Tupas was fired on Sunday, at the same time that he signified his resignation from the Davao City government.

The "details of the raid are known only to the PDEA officers in Davao de Oro and Ms. Tupas," said the mayor's office.

Tupas has not issued a statement since Tuesday.

Duterte-Carpio's father President Rodrigo Duterte has waged war on narcotics since the start of his term in 2016. The International Criminal Court is looking into thousands of killings under the campaign.