Young people, aged 12-17, receive their Pfizer COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There is an increasing number of Filipinos unwilling to get vaccinated, an independent research group said Thursday.

Of 1,200 adult Filipino respondents, some 22 percent said they were unwilling to get vaccinated, according to an OCTA Research survey conducted from Sep. 11 to 16. This is a 6 percent increase from the 16 percent in July who shared the same sentiment.

"Majority of Filipinos still want to get themselves vaccinated but the

number of people who are unwilling to get vaccinated has also increased from quarter 2 to quarter 3," Prof. Ranjit Rye told reporters.

Some 61 percent said they are willing to be vaccinated or have already been inoculated, the study found.

Unwillingness to receive COVID-19 vaccines is highest in the Visayas at 32 percent, followed by Balanced Luzon at 24 percent, Mindanao at 19 percent, and Metro Manila at 5 percent.

The number of people willing to get vaccinated was highest in Metro Manila at 93 percent, Mindanao at 71 percent, Balanced Luzon at 51 percent, and Visayas at 47 percent.

The primary reasons behind the public's vaccine hesitancy are the following:

they are unsure if it is safe (65 percent)

they are unsure if it is effective (14 percent)

they have preexisting conditions (9 percent)

they believe it is not needed to combat COVID-19 (7 percent)

they believe vaccination can result in death (5 percent)

they fear injection (4 percent)

they do not leave the house or believe they do not need the vaccine (3 percent)

"There is a great need for an information drive to be initiated by government and supported by the private sector to reduce hesitancy as far as the vaccine is concerned. A lot of people are misinformed or uninformed," Rye said.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 30.5 million individuals, while 36.3 million have received an initial dose as of Wednesday. It aims to inoculate at least 70 million by yearend to achieve population protection against more transmissible variants of the respiratory illness.

GOVT APPROVAL DOWN BY 30 PERCENT

The study also found that public approval of government's pandemic response decreased to 50 percent from 80 percent in July.

"I think by and large when you look at the period of the surge it was the the Great Delta surge that is a major cause for the 30 percent drop in the approval rating of government," Rye said.

The survey did not specify which pandemic response program the public approved or disapproved, he added.

Majority or 91 percent of respondents use face mask to avoid virus infection, followed by proper hand hygiene (89 percent), use of face shield (80 percent), and observing physical distancing (72 percent), among others.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 is set to decide later Thursday whether to lift or maintain the mandatory use of face shield in public places.

Metro Manila mayors earlier proposed to lift the policy except in medical facilities. Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso has already implemented the proposal.

The use of face shield adds another 2 percent of protection against the virus but its "expert use" must be observed, according to OCTA Research fellow Fr. Nicanor Austriaco.

"Data suggests additional protection but the protection is very small. It requires expert use of face shield, if it's not used well then that extra 2 protection is down to zero," he said.