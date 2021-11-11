Parents accompany their children aged 11-17 years old as they line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City Sports Center on November 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Metro Manila has fully vaccinated "more than 90 percent" of its target population from COVID-19, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Thursday.

The NTF said "90.75 percent" of eligible residents in the National Capital Region have been fully immunized against COVID-19, or more than 8.8 million of the target 9.7 million.

The task force attributed this development to the over 20.23 million virus jabs sent to the region, a COVID-19 hotspot, receiving the "biggest" delivery among other areas in the country as of Nov. 8.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said he is confident that the capital region would be able to vaccinate their target population by yearend with the help of a 3-day national inoculation drive.

“We laud the efforts of our Metro Manila mayors in achieving this milestone... A better Christmas is now at hand," Galvez said.

"Our next goal is to start and sustain the opening up of our classes to protect our children’s future and development. We need to vaccinate our students and teachers before the end of this year," he added.

ABS-CBN News is seeking regional data from the said task force, but as of Nov. 2, other areas continued to lag behind Metro Manila in terms of vaccination coverage.

NTF said the target in the regions is also 70 percent of the eligible population.

Calabarzon is the second region with the most number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 4.08 million, representing 35.66 percent of the target 11.4 million.

It was followed by Central Luzon with nearly 2.9 million fully inoculated, accounting for 33 percent of its nearly 8.76 million target.

The Bangsamoro and the Bicol Region, meanwhile, lagged behind other areas in the country in terms of full immunization coverage at 293,000 (9.89 percent of 70 percent target) and 862,158 (19.89 percent of the target), respectively.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III this week said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered authorities to partially immunize at least 70 percent of the 77 million target, or 54 million, by the end of November and fully vaccinate them by the end of the year.

The 77 million represents the 70 percent of the target population. This means that the government is revising its vaccination goal to cover 70 percent of the initial target.

Authorities also seek to administer at least 1 million COVID-19 jabs daily to reach the target.

The immunization of teens aged 12 to 17 years old, even those without health risks, also began last week. The said sector numbers around 12.7 million, according to the Department of Health.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje earlier told ABS-CBN News that the said target, covering some 77.1 million people, may only be reached in the first quarter of 2022.

As of Wednesday, the country has so far fully immunized 30.4 million individuals, while nearly 36.3 million are partially vaccinated, data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals represents 39.51 percent of the target 77.1 million, the researchers pointed out.

