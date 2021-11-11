Photos from Ping Lacson's Instagram account

MANILA— How did a quiet and serious Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson court his wife? Was he a strict disciplinarian to his children? Or a scary boss?

These were some of the questions answered in a vlog shown on the senator’s YouTube channel to show the lighter side of the former general, Partido Reporma’s presidential candidate.

For its first episode titled “Disiplinang Lacson,” the series called “iPingTV” featured interviews with Lacson’s sons Jay and Panfilo Jr. or Pampi, Lacson’s wife Alice, security aides, and the senator himself.

People behind the camera were heard laughing as Lacson gave candid answers, revealing a rarely seen funny side of the former police chief-turned-senator.

“Para kang nagtanong sa poste niyan,” Lacson said as he kidded his security aide Ret. Sgt. Dino “Pilo” Sampilo for not daring to answer the interview’s question if he had any complaint about his boss.

(It is as if you asked a post.)

“Wala akong masabi (I can't say anything more)” Sampilo said.

In Lacson’s presence, his son Jay complained that growing up, the children had to follow a strict curfew and had to be home by 10 p.m., leading the senator, a former intelligence officer, to quip that he knew his sons had their way of getting around.

“Curfew 10 o’clock pero minsan umaakyat ng bakod. Akala nila hindi ko alam," Lacson said.

(The curfew is at 10 p.m. but I go around the house. They think I didn't know.)

Asked by the interviewer if she ever got scared of Lacson, the senator’s wife Alice de Perio-Lacson answered in the negative.

“Hindi ako natakot. ‘Pag nakita mo naman, nakausap mo siya, mabait siya e,” describing his then suitor as a quiet but kind man.

(I was not scared. When you see him and you talk to him, he is kind.)

“Tahimik na tahimik siya. Ang sabi nga ng mga kapatid ko, ‘Paano ka niligawan? ‘Di namin naririnig ‘yan magsalita. Kasi ‘pag pumupunta sa bahay laging nagbabasa ng peryodiko, ako naman nag-uusap sa telepono. Paano raw kami nagligawan?” the lawmaker's wife said.

(He is very quiet. My siblings asked me how did he court me because they never heard him talk. Whenever he visited our house, he is was always reading. Meanwhile, I was always talking to someone on the phone.)

DISCIPLINE

How does Lacson reprimand his security aides for lapses?

Lacson said he gives them icy treatment.

“Ako kasi 'pag late ang ginagawa ko, hindi ko kino-confront. Hindi ko kinakausap. ‘Pag hindi ko kinausap ang isa sa kanila, halimbawa apat sila, tatlo lang ang kinausap ko, ang isa hindi, alam naman niya na may kasalanan siya, alam na niya iyon,” the senator said.

(Whenever they are late I don't confront them, I don't talk to them. I don't talk to that person when he had a lapse. He will know it.)

“Siyempre kailangan hindi na ulitin,” retired PNP Master Sgt. Arthuro Dancel, another security aide of Lacson, said of the times he had done something wrong.

(Of course we shouldn't do it again.)

Lacson and the security aides could only laugh when the interview asked them if they have ever cried after getting reprimanded by Lacson who goes by the codename “7-1,” after his graduation year, 1971, in the Philippine Military Academy.

He also admitted being strict about being on time, making sure he is 5 to 10 minutes earlier than a scheduled event or hearing.

Still, the official shuns using the siren or “wang-wang” when he travels and navigates daily traffic, saying he instead gives himself enough allowance for travel time and traffic.

“Alam mo nag-chief PNP ako, never ako nagpapa-wang-wang kasi ang feeling ko lagi kung ikaw ang nasa posisyon noong winang-wangan mo at pina-patabi at nagmamadali ka rin, ‘di ba napapa-curse ka, galit ka," he explained.

(When I was PNP chief I never used that siren because I feel the same way ordinary citizens feel whenever it is being done to them.)

"Ilagay mo ang sarili ninyo doon sa nilalagpasan natin at wina-wang-wangan natin. Ang key doon, mag(laan) ka ng enough time, para hindi ka nagmamadali,” he added.

(Put yourself in that position where you get overtaken and there's wang-wang. The key there is to go early.)

“Ako alam niyo ‘di ba, lagi akong may allowance pag (biyahe). Kaya kanina nauna ako sa iyo hindi ba ‘pag punta rito?” he said laughing.

(I always have an allowance when we are traveling. I got here first right?)

FAMILY

Lacson also shared that as a father, he would give his children the death stare to show his displeasure.

His sons agreed that they had to follow the agreed time of being at home.

“Ang disiplina ko sa kanila tingin e. Kapag nakita nilang namula na ang puno ng tainga ko, medyo alam nila medyo may kalalagyan na. So behaved na sila diyan,” Lacson said.

(I discipline them by staring at them. When they see that my ears turn red, they know what will happen. They already behave.)

Asked if he is willing to see his sons detained if they commit wrongdoing, his answer was quick, recalling his command to them to keep their family name clean and to protect their integrity.

“Yeah, alam nila iyan. Actually kinausap ko na sila e. Itong pagtakbo ko, sabi ko, ‘walang pwedeng makialam sa gobyerno. Importante sa akin iyong sabi ko nga kanina integridad. Lagi kong talagang pinupukpok sa kanila iyan. Importante ang pangalan. Kayo ang magdadala, may mga pangalan kayo,” he said.

(They know it. I talked to them. When I told them my intention to run (as president), I told them that government should not be interfered with. Integrity is important. Reputation and name are important things, which they also carry)

Still, Jay and Pampi agreed that Lacson is a loving father.

“Bilang ama naman, mukhang sobrang seryoso, mukhang sobrang istrikto pero mapagmahal na ama si Daddy Ping,” Jay said.

(As a dad, he looks very serious and strict. But Daddy Ping is loving.)

Pampi, meanwhile, said his father can always be expected to do the right thing.

“Ang tama ipaglaban, ang mali labanan,” Pampi said, echoing his father’s campaign slogan etched on the side of the baseball cap he was wearing.

(Fight for what is right and fight what is wrong.)

Lacson is running for the country's top post for the second time. The long-time senator, who lost to Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in the 2004 race, is the lone repeat contender in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections.

In 2004, the former police chief was forced to campaign with only a few allies after the Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP) was spilt into two factions, with former Sen. Agapito "Butz" Aquino backing Lacson's candidacy and the late Sen. Edgardo Angara supporting the bid of actor Fernando Poe Jr.

Unlike his 2004 presidential bid, Lacson said his fresh campaign for 2022 is backed not just by one but a coalition of at least 3 political parties.

Treading the "last leg" of his career as a politician, Lacson, 73, said he would rather tell voters about his career milestones and programs in hopes that this kind of campaigning would make vying for the presidency sweeter the second time around.

- with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

