MANILA - Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra is “recovering well” after undergoing angioplasty, he disclosed Thursday.

“I’m recovering well from angioplasty yesterday. Thanks for your concern,” he told members of the media in a Viber message.

Guevarra was brought to an undisclosed hospital Wednesday after “not feeling well,” Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay earlier said. But he clarified the justice chief was “okay” and just had to undergo routine tests.

Guevarra told the media Wednesday he was still confined for more tests, including angiogram, explaining he “had breathing and fatigue problems the past few weeks.”

No medical bulletin has yet been issued by his doctors.

Guevarra continues to respond to questions from the media, most recently siding with President Rodrigo Duterte’s opinion that employers may choose not to hire unvaccinated workers since there is no employer-employee relationship yet.

But he asked the media Thursday night to continue the Q&A on Monday.