Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during a meeting at the Malacañan Palace on October 4, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - The House Committee on Foreign Affairs has allowed Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to receive a peace medal from Indonesia, it said on Wednesday.

The medal will be given by Indonesian president Joko Widodo to Lorenzana, "the first Filipino to receive the award, in recognition for his zealous efforts to foster Philippine-Indonesia relations,” said Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Rep. Ann Hofer, sponsor of the Concurrent Resolution No. 22.

According to Hofer, Indonesia recognized Lorenzana's role in the rescue of Indonesian fishermen abducted by the Abu Sayyaf group near the southern end of Mindanao in December 2019 "as a testament to his commitment to regional security, safety and stability."

Under the 1987 Constitution, any elective or appointive public officer is prohibited additional, double, or indirect compensation unless consented by Congress including any present, emolument, office or title of any kind from any foreign government.

"This effectively prohibits the Secretary to receive the award, unless he has the express consent of Congress. It is my strong view that Congress immediately give consent to Secretary Lorenzana the Indonesian peace medal since the award not only brings an individual accolade to him but also becomes a source of pride and honor to every Filipino,” Hofer said.

