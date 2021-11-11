Children play at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City on Nov. 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the nationwide expansion of the COVID-19 alert system first tested in Metro Manila nearly two months ago.

Duterte in Executive Order 151 said the Alert Level System "is hereby adopted for nationwide rollout, to be undertaken in 4 phases."

The pilot areas where the system is currently implemented will be considered part of the first phase. Other regions will follow in the following phases, he said.

This screenshot from EO 151 lists areas that will be part of 4 phases in the expansion of the COVID-19 Alert System

"The shift to Phase 2 may begin at any time after the effectivity of this Order, as may be determined by the IATF, but not later than the end of November 2021," read Duterte's order.

"The succeeding phases shall then commence every week thereafter until full nationwide implementation," it added.

