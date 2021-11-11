President Rodrigo Duterte has nominated lawyer Rey Bulay, his fraternity brother, to fill up one of the 4 vacancies in the Comelec's 7-man en banc. Lex Talionis Fraternitas' FB page/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has nominated lawyer Rey Bulay, his fraternity brother, to fill up one of the 4 vacancies in the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) 7-man en banc.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement that Duterte has approved the nomination of Bulay as a new commissioner in the poll body.

"We are confident that Atty. Bulay will ensure the conduct of honest, orderly, credible and peaceful elections," Roque said.

If appointed, Bulay will serve as commissioner until February 2, 2027.

Bulay, a graduate of San Beda Law and member of Lex Talionis Fraternitas just like Duterte, previously served as commissioner of ​Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG). He was later appointed as Manila’s chief prosecutor.

Bulay will have to go through the Commission on Appointments before he can officially sit as Comelec commissioner.

Watchdogs and civil society groups have raised concerns over the implication of Duterte's appointments to the Comelec ahead of the May 2022 elections, with one legal expert suggesting "public vetting."