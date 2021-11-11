MANILA - There is no definite timetable on how soon the Commission on Elections will decide on the petitions against the presidential candidacy of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., but it's likely to be resolved quickly, the poll body's spokesman said Thursday.

Director James Jimenez said the administrative process for the petitions would probably take about 2 to 3 weeks, but it is not certain how long the Comelec division it has been raffled to would decide on it.

"How long the decision will take to come out, there is no timetable for that. Once the case has been submitted for resolution, again maybe 2 weeks from now, then it will be up to the hands of the division to decide as soon as they can or as late as they need to. There is no timetable for that," he told ANC's Headstart.

Petitions to cancel the candidacy of a political aspirant are "likely to to be resolved before the elections," he said.

"While in theory, it can take as long as it takes, in practice, it usually gets resolved fairly quickly," he said.

Members of civil groups filed earlier this month a petition to cancel Marcos' certificate of candidacy, asserting that the former lawmaker was not eligible to run since the Quezon City Regional Trial Court convicted him in 1995 for his failure to file income tax returns.

The petition has been raffled to the Comelec's second division, which is composed of commissioners Socorro Inting and Antonio Kho Jr.

Jimenez explained that after the raffle, summons are served to the respondent for him to file an answer. Then the parties will be called to a pre-conference hearing to "ventilate their respective positions." After that, they will be given 3 days to submit their memoranda, and only then will the case be deemed submitted for resolution.

He said while he’s not sure if there had been previous instances that a COC was canceled to a tax evasion case, there had been cancelation from material misrepresentation.