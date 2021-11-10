Archbishop Camomot closer to sainthood

Archbishop Emeritus Teofilo Camomot. From www.archbishopcamomot.ph

The late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot has moved closer to sainthood after a Vatican theological commission confirmed that he lived according to Catholic principles.

The Servant of God's "Positio", or collection of accounts that would prove his "heroic virtues and fame of sanctity" when he was still alive, was approved by the Theological Commission of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

The Cebu archdiocese said on Wednesday that the commission gave a unanimous vote on the late archbishop's positio. Fr. Mhar Balili, the vice postulator for Camomot's cause, said they received the development through email on the same day.

According to Balili, the Commission of Bishops and Cardinals will be the next one to look into Camomot's positio. If this is approved by the commission, it will be presented to the Pope for approval and Camomot will be declared venerable.

Santa Teresa de Avila Church in Carcar City, Cebu province, his hometown, offered a Mass in thanksgiving of the development on Wednesday.

Camomot is among 3 Filipino bishops who have been under consideration for sainthood since 2011. He was known for his service and generosity to those in need.

Claims of miracles attributed to him circulated after he was reportedly seen in two different places while he was still serving the clergy of Cebu.

He died in a road accident on Sept. 27, 1988 while on his way home to Carcar. He was 74.

— Report from Vilma Andales

