WalangPasok: Palace suspends gov't work, classes in Metro Manila, several regions due to Ulysses

Residents brave the heavy rains at Virac, Catanduanes as Typhoon Ulysses moves towards central Luzon on Nov. 11, 2020, days after Typhoon Rolly caused massive damage in the Bicol region. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday suspended work in government offices and public school classes in all levels in Metro Manila and 6 other regions until Nov. 12, ahead of the landfall of Typhoon Ulysses, just days after the strongest cyclone so far this year battered the country.

The Office of the President, in a memorandum circular, said work in government offices and classes are suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Region 2 - Cagayan Valley

Region 3 - Central Luzon

Region 4A - Calabarzon

Region 4B - Mimaropa

Region 5 - Bicol

Cordillera Administrative Region

However, agencies that facilitate health services, disaster response and vital services "shall continue with their operations," read the memo signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

"The suspension of work for private companies, offices and schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads," it added.

Ulysses (international name: Vamco) was packing maximum sustained winds of 135 kilometers per hour and 165 kph gusts, as of 1 p.m., said state weather bureau PAGASA. It is the 21st tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year.

Ulysses is due to make landfall in Polilio Island on Wednesday evening and hit rice-producing provinces north of the capital before exiting the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Thursday, Chris Perez, a state weather forecaster, told DZMM.

Residents in coastal communities, who are expecting up to a 3-meter storm surge, were ordered to leave their homes, said Cristina Bosque, mayor of Polilio. But ensuring the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in evacuation centers remained a challenge, she said.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees around 20 tropical storms annually.

In late October, super typhoon Rolly killed 25 people and left 6 people missing.

- With a report from Reuters