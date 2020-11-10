WalangPasok: Camarines Norte suspends classes due to tropical storm Ulysses

DAET, Camarines Norte - Classes in Camarines Norte are suspended from November 11 “until lifted”, as the province braces for tropical storm Ulysses.

Camarines Norte Governor Edgardo Tallado issued Tuesday a memorandum ordering the suspension of classes in all levels, public and private, including online and modular, after state weather bureau PAGASA placed the province under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1.

“The amount of rainfall/ precipitation being experienced within the area of responsibility (AOR) of Camarines Norte, is moderate to heavy, which has the possibility of flooding in low lying areas of the community,” said Tallado, who is also the chairperson of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

He noted the possibility of the storm intensifying further within the next 24 hours.

According to PAGASA’s 11pm advisory, Camarines Norte is under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over the province.

PAGASA also warned of the risk of 3-meter high storm surges on the coastal areas of Camarines Norte. Ulysses is forecast to pass close to Camarines Norte Wednesday afternoon through evening.