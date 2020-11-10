Ulysses to become typhoon before slamming into Luzon, Metro Manila

Himawari-8/US NOAA

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Ulysses gained more strength as it continued its approach towards the Philippines and is expected to develop into a typhoon in 12 to 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Ulysses was last spotted 215 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and 125 kph gusts while moving westward at 20 kph.

Ulysses, which is expected to become a typhoon, will reach peak intensity of 130-155 kph before landfall, the weather bureau said. It's likely to weaken when it crosses the Sierra Madre mountain range but it's expected to remain a typhoon while traversing the Luzon landmass, said PAGASA.

Projected track of tropical cyclone Ulysses. PAGASA

PAGASA earlier raised tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 over Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. But due to the expected intensification of Ulysses, the weather agency said TCWS No. 3 may be hoisted over several provinces in Bicol Region, Metro Manila and portions of Calabarzon and Central Luzon once the tropical cyclone develops into a typhoon.

Watch more in iWantTFC

TCWS No. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds may cause damage to high risk structures, and down old wooden electric posts:

LUZON:

southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur, Alfonso Castaneda), the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

central and southern portions of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

central and eastern portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Muñoz City, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Jaen, Cabiao, San Isidro, San Leonardo, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Gapan City, Peñaranda, General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, San Jose City, Llanera, Talavera, Cabanatuan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, Laur, Rizal)

eastern portion of Pampanga (Arayat, Mexico, San Fernando City, Minalin, Santo Tomas, Macabebe, Masantol, Apalit, San Simon, San Luis, Santa Ana, Candaba)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Ticao Island

Burias Island

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

LUZON:

Isabela

rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Abra

Ilocos Sur

La Union, Pangasinan

rest of Aurora

rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

rest of Pampanga

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

rest of Masbate

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, the southern portion of Quezon, and Northern Samar, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in Aurora, the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

On Wednesday morning through late evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will fall in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Quezon including including Polillo Islands, and Marinduque while moderate to heavy downpour will be experienced in the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Northern Samar, and the rest of Calabarzon and Bicol Region.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also prevail over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflow, like lahar from nearby volcanoes, may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in affected areas.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.