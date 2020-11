Typhoon Ulysses makes landfall over Quezon

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA (UPDATED) - Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) further intensified as it made landfall over Quezon Wednesday night, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Ulysses made landfall near Patnanungan town in Quezon at 10:30 p.m.

The country's 21st storm this year, which came just days since super typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) battered Bicol, was last estimated 70 kilometers north of Infanta, Quezon as of 10 p.m.

It is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 205 kph.

PAGASA said Ulysses may make another landfall over Polillo Island within the next hour, and over mainland northern Quezon (General Nakar-Infanta area) between midnight to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 was hoisted over Catanduanes and other parts of Bicol, where thousands remained displaced and houses and critical infrastructure in ruins, as well as Metro Manila.

PAGASA said "typhoon-force winds" and intense with at times torrential rains associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of Ulysses will be experienced over central and southern portions of Aurora, the northern and central portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, and the western portion of Camarines Norte within the next three hours.

Heavy damage to infrastructure and vegetation is expected, it added.

Here is the full list of areas under the storm signal no. 3, where 121-170 kph winds are expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

Metro Manila

southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Batangas

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao)

The following areas were placed under signal no. 2, where 61-120 kph winds are expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon)

rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon)

La Union

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Marinduque

rest of Quezon

rest of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Burias Island

northern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol)

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

rest of Isabela

Kalinga

Abra

rest of Ilocos Sur

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

rest of Sorsogon

central and western portion of Masbate (Palanas, Cawayan, Milagros, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud) including Ticao Island

western portion of Northern Samar (Lavezares, Biri, San Jose, Rosario, Victoria, San Isidro, Allen, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

Ulysses is projected to cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales on Thursday, PAGASA said.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will prevail Wednesday night to Thursday noon over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the eastern portion of Isabela, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Albay, Catanduanes, and Burias Island.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, PAGASA said.

By Thursday noon to evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of Mindoro Provinces, and Calamian Islands.

PAGASA likewise warned that flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and those where heavy rains were earlier recorded.

Four more storms could enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the end of the year, PAGASA said.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.